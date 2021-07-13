'Playing against Balotelli will be a dream come true' - Joseph Akomadi

Ghanaian International Joseph Akomadi

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Ghanaian International Joseph Akomadi who plies his trade with Turkish top-flight Hatayspor has said that playing against Mario Balotelli Bawuah will be a dream come true.

Mario Balotelli has been captured by the newly promoted Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor after leaving Italian Serie B side AC Monza.



Joseph Akomadi who featured for Hatayspor in the Turkish Premiership after playing an integral part of their qualification hinted that the 2021/2022 season will be a dream come through.



"I have played against renowned footballers like Mezut Ozil, Antonio Valencia, Demba Ba, Samata among others but playing against former Manchester City star Mario Balotelli will boost my playing skills to do more for my club Hatayspor and also will get me closer to don the national team jersey".

According to him the former AC Millan and Inter Milan player Balotelli is a player everyone looks up to so it will be a great way for him to prove his wealth to him on the field of play when they meet in the upcoming Turkish premiership season.



The attacking midfielder helped his side Hatayspor to secured the 6th position on the league table in the Turkish Premier League.