Playing against Brazil is a very big motivation for Black Stars players - Tony Baffoe

Former Black Stars player, Anthony Baffoe

Former Black Stars player, Anthony Baffoe believes playing against Brazil's world-class players alone is a big motivation for the Black Stars.

He noted that players like Manchester United’s Casimero and Paris Saint Germain’s Neymar are enough to psyche the Black Stars up for their big game against the Brazilians.



“I think in a game like that you don’t need a lot of motivation, you are playing the Casimeros, the Neymars who are great players who have world-class representation, this is a very big motivation,” he said.



According to him, coach Otto Addo’s tactics would be put to a test in this game. He also noted that he is eager to see how the blend of new players plus experienced ones would fare in the game.



“Come back to our squad, I have a lot of confidence in our squad, we have speed in our squad, experience mixed with youngsters and we have a fantastic coaching team.



“It's an important game, how we get our tactics right against a world-class team so I’m very eager to see how we will operate. We have a lot of newcomers in the team…



“I’m very happy with the current form of Kudus, Kamaldeen, Denis Odoi…,” Tony Baffoe said.

The Black Stars will take on the five-time world champions, Brazil on Friday, September 23 in Le Harve at 18:30 GMT [6:30 pm].



