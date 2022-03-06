0
Menu
Sports

Playing against Ghana will not be easy - Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi 610x400.png Wilfred Ndidi

Sun, 6 Mar 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has sent a note of caution to his teammates as they prepare to face the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier playoff later this month.

He says that playing against the Black Stars of Ghana will be a daunting task and has urged his teammates not to underestimate Ghana.

According to the Leicester City midfielder, they cannot target just one player in the Black Stars squad and must be wary of the whole side.

Ghana failed miserably at the recent African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon as they were booted out at the group stages while Nigeria who played well exited at the round of 16.

But ahead of the tie, there is a lot of belief from the Nigerians that it will be an easy ride against an easy Ghana side.

Ndidi is part of the 32 man squad announced by coach Augustine Eguavoen and will be hoping to play at his second World Cup after making his maiden appearance at the 2018 edition in Russia.

"Ghana will not be easy. To be honest, we have to be careful about their whole team and not just any specific players. It will be two tough games," Ndidi said when asked about the match against Ghana.

The Black Stars are scheduled to clash with Nigeria on March 25th and 29th respectively in the 2022 World Cup play-offs as they hope to nick a place in the next edition of the quadrennial global tournament in Qatar.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aluminium cooking pot causes heart attack, stroke - Report
Lawyers form new company to compete Ghana Bar Association
Why Apostle Kwadwo Safo handed over his businesses, church to his fifth son
Kojo Antwi ventures into oil marketing business
91% of Ghanaians don’t support E-Levy – Prof Abdulai
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko