Playing against Hearts of Oak won’t be difficult for Danlad - Charles Taylor

Former Ghana international, Charles Taylor, believes Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, is capable of stopping Hearts of Oak from scoring in their Super Clash encounter.



The two biggest clubs in Ghana come up against each other in an outstanding fixture of the Ghana Premier League.



Although this would be the first time Danlad Ibrahim would be in post for the Porcupines in a Super Clash encounter after earning the number one stop, Taylor is confident the young goalkeeper would live up to expectations.



“It won’t be difficult for Danlad, he has a big heart for such games. He is very confident because he has been with the national U17, U20 and the Black Stars,” Charles Taylor told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview.

He added, “he has been the camps of a lot of teams. I think he is now one of the favourites for the national team. I don’t think this should is a match which will dump his spirit.”



Hearts of Oak will host Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



The Porcupines have stretched their rivals with 12 points and are looking forward to extending their lead at the top with a win over their long-standing rivals.



