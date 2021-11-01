‘Playing against league champions wasn’t easy’ – Eric Ofori Antwi after Hearts of Oak draw

Legon Cities goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi

Legon Cities goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi is satisfied with his team’s performance in their 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League opener against champions Accra Hearts of Oak.



Eric Ofori Antwi was named as the ‘Most Valuable Player' in the game against Accra Hearts of Oak on matchday one of the new season as the Royals drew 0-0 with the Phobians.

The Phobians came into the game with a motive to win following Asante Kotoko’s comeback victory on Saturday but the great performance of goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi repeatedly denied Hearts.



Speaking after being voted as the man of the match, Eric Ofori Antwi described the game against Accra Hearts of Oak as a difficult one.



“It was a very, very hard game because playing against league champions wasn’t easy. But I think our players did well and a draw away is not bad. We still have to work hard. We have more matches to play and our next game is RTU, we have to focus on that game and take the three maximum points,” he said in a post-match interview.