Playing at the World Cup before doesn't mean anything – Andre Ayew

Ayew Brothers 1 Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew believes he and his brother, Jordan Ayew, being the only players in Ghana’s squad to have tasted the World Cup before means nothing.

According to him, there is no reason to make any fuss about their experience since they also had the same feeling of being a new player at the World Cup till they played their first match.

Speaking ahead of Ghana’s game against Portugal at the 2022 World Cup, Andre Ayew expressed his confidence in the current Black Stars squad.

“It's true my brother and I are the only ones [in Ghana] to play in the World Cup but it doesn't mean anything because we also came to play and it was a first at some point and we were able to do good things on the field,” he said.

He added, “for me, I believe that the squad we have the quality to impress and to show the World what we are capable of.”

Andre Ayew played at the 2010 World Cup and featured with his brother Jordan Ayew at the 2014 World Cup.

JNA/BOG

