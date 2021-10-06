'Playing away in Africa is not easy' - Zimbabwe coach ahead of Ghana clash

Norman Mapeza is the head coach of the Warriors of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe coach, Norman Mapeza, says it is difficult to play away matches on the Africa continent.

The Warriors of Zimbabwe will play Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday before the reverse fixture on October 12 in Harare.



Ahead of the much-anticipated game, coach Norman Mapeza has disclosed playing away matches in Africa is something difficult.



“The squad that I picked, I think it’s a balanced squad, I am someone who is much more into the flexibility of players. Football is evolving, so you need flexibility in the squad.”

“I hope with the guys who are here, we can go and do a good job for the nation in Ghana. Playing away in Africa is not easy. You look at the odds, they favour Ghana because of their history.”



“They play in the Africa Cup of Nations finals a lot. It’s not going to be easy, but we will go there and give it our best and try to bring a positive result," he said.