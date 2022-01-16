Playing for Ghana is an honour - Jojo Wollacott

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Ghana depart to Gaoura for Comoros clash
Morocco beat Ghana in Group C opener
Ghana share spoils with Gabon in second group game
Black Stars goalie, Joseph Wollacoot has expressed the pride which comes with representing Ghana.
Wollacott has had fairly good performances for Ghana at the ongoing African Cup of Nations despite conceding two in the first two games.
The current number one goalkeeper took to his Instagram page to show the honour of putting on the national colors on the pitch.
He wrote, "An honour" adding the Ghana flag under a picture of him in Black Stars tracksuit during the game against Gabon.
Wollacott, who plays for Swindon Town in the English fourth tier made his debut for the Black Stars in November 2021. His impressive debut, where he kept a clean sheet has made him the number choice of head coach Milovan Rajevac, filling the void of injured Richard Ofori.
Ghana is yet to record their first win of the tournament, losing 1-0 to Morocco and drawing one-all with Gabon.
The team on Sunday, January 16, 2022, has departed from Yaoundé to Garoua for their final Group C match against Comoros on Tuesday.
Check out Wollacott's post below
- We can’t keep conceding late goals – Gyan disappointed with Ghana draw against Gabon
- Ghana gradually losing her fear factor in football – Saddick Adams laments
- 2021 AFCON: Benjamin Tetteh handed three-match ban for punching Gabon player during chaos
- Strasbourg striker Majeed Waris blast Black Stars
- AFCON 2021: We still have the chance to qualify - Milovan Rajevac after Gabon draw
- Read all related articles