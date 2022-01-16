Playing for Ghana is an honour - Jojo Wollacott

Black Stars goalkeeper, Joseph Wollacott

Ghana depart to Gaoura for Comoros clash

Morocco beat Ghana in Group C opener



Ghana share spoils with Gabon in second group game



Black Stars goalie, Joseph Wollacoot has expressed the pride which comes with representing Ghana.



Wollacott has had fairly good performances for Ghana at the ongoing African Cup of Nations despite conceding two in the first two games.



The current number one goalkeeper took to his Instagram page to show the honour of putting on the national colors on the pitch.



He wrote, "An honour" adding the Ghana flag under a picture of him in Black Stars tracksuit during the game against Gabon.

Wollacott, who plays for Swindon Town in the English fourth tier made his debut for the Black Stars in November 2021. His impressive debut, where he kept a clean sheet has made him the number choice of head coach Milovan Rajevac, filling the void of injured Richard Ofori.



Ghana is yet to record their first win of the tournament, losing 1-0 to Morocco and drawing one-all with Gabon.



The team on Sunday, January 16, 2022, has departed from Yaoundé to Garoua for their final Group C match against Comoros on Tuesday.



Check out Wollacott's post below



