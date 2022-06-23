Playing in Africa affected our season - Hearts of Oak PRO

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo

Competing in the 2021/2022 CAF Inter-Club competitions affected the season of Accra Hearts of Oak, Communications Director, Kwame Opare Addo, has said.



The Phobians after suffering various degrees of humiliation in their Champions League and Confederation Cup campaign ended their Ghana Premier League season woefully after failing to defend their title and missing out on the top four.



Losing the title to rivals Asante Kotoko and finishing 6th, Kwame Opare Addo attributed their poor performance in the league to injuries and their participation in the Africa Inter-Club competitions.

“We had the opportunity to play in Africa with the hope of performing but we were out in the playoffs in the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup," he said on Asempa FM.



“You look at our participation in Africa, it affected our performance in the Premier League. At a point, injuries set in which made it difficult for Samuel Boadu to have a standing team to compete.



“Ibrahim Salifu, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr, and other players who are key players were virtually out of the season, and at the time they returned, it was over for us,” he added.



However, Accra Hearts of Oak have another shot at redeeming themselves by beating Bechem United in the FA Cup final on Sunday, June 26, 2022.



