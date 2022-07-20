Playing qualifiers without going to the World Cup is normal - John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil has stated that players failing to make World Cup squad after playing in the qualifiers is a common practice in football.



Following the nationality switch of some Ghanaians born abroad, many are of the view that Otto Addo intends to drop several players from the qualifiers to make room for the new ones.



Paintsil asserted that playing qualifiers and not getting a call-up for the main tournament happens in international football.

"It's up to him to invite players who will fit to system and philosophy to make sure that he has the right philosophy going forward. So we now become the supporters and spectators. We cannot decide for the coach, if the coach decides to go with the players (that played) the qualifies or blend them together or go with the youth and experience, we all need to support. Thing has been happing, players play qualifies and they don't get the opportunity to play in the main tournament so its part of the game."



Following Ghana's qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, five players switched nationalities to play for the Black Stars.



Ghanaian players born abroad who have pledged allegiance to Ghana include Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford Yeboah, and Patric Pfeiffer.



Mohammed Salisu, who had requested more time to settle in at Southampton, has also agreed to play for Ghana.



The aforementioned players will be available during the next international break in September, when Ghana takes on Angola in a doubleheader for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

