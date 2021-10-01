'Plenty more to come' – Jonathan Mensah assures Columbus Crew fans after winning Campions Cup

Jonathan Mensah

Columbus Crew Captain Jonathan Mensah has assured fans there will be more trophies to celebrate in the new season.

Columbus Crew beat Mexican side Cruz Azul by 2-1 in the 2021 Campeones Cup to win their first trophy of the new season.



Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah who doubles as Columbus Crew played a key role in Crew’s victory as his 74th-minute header proved to be the decider between both sides.



Mensah who was ecstatic after guiding his side to victory was seen muttering some words to the fans and he said, “plenty more to come”.

Columbus Crew became the second consecutive MLS team to win the four-year-old trophy after Atlanta United defeated Club America 3-2 in 2019.



