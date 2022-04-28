0
Menu
Sports

Plenty talking is not the way to go; show work – Kurt Okraku advised

Kurt Okraku.jpeg Kurt Okraku

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak board member, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has advised President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku to strive to show work at all times.

According to the former Ghana FA President, it is the sure way Kurt Okraku’s term will be successful.

Speaking to Metro TV, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe said Kurt Okraku should not talk plenty.

“I have not really studied him much but I will advise him to do less talking and rather do a lot of work,” the Hearts of Oak board member told Bridget Otoo in an interview.

Since assuming the office as President of the Ghana FA in October 2019, Kurt Okraku has received praise but not from everyone.

While many believe he has done well, there are others that insist he has failed at changing the game as his campaign echoed before winning the 2019 polls.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George