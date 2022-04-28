Plenty talking is not the way to go; show work – Kurt Okraku advised

Kurt Okraku

Hearts of Oak board member, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has advised President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku to strive to show work at all times.

According to the former Ghana FA President, it is the sure way Kurt Okraku’s term will be successful.



Speaking to Metro TV, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe said Kurt Okraku should not talk plenty.



“I have not really studied him much but I will advise him to do less talking and rather do a lot of work,” the Hearts of Oak board member told Bridget Otoo in an interview.

Since assuming the office as President of the Ghana FA in October 2019, Kurt Okraku has received praise but not from everyone.



While many believe he has done well, there are others that insist he has failed at changing the game as his campaign echoed before winning the 2019 polls.