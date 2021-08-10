Pobiman Project to be completed in November - Hearts of Oak chairman Togbe Afede XIV

Togbe Afede XIV, the majority shareholder of Accra Hearts of Oak has revealed that the Pobiman project will be completed by the end of November 2021.

The Phobians are constructing a clubhouse for the playing body and officials of the club.



The first phase which was carried out by local contractors, K.A Estates Constructions Company Limited was completed within three months with the second phase of the project taking off in December last year and is being carried out by Turkish Construction firm Prefabex Yapı.



Speaking at a dinner with the playing body and the technical team on Monday at his residence, Togbe Afede XIV disclosed that the Pobiman project is expected to be ready for use in the next three months.



“Pobiman Phase 1 with training pitches would be ready in October-November," he revealed.

"It will include a tennis court, basketball pitch, swimming pool, and 2 standard football pitches for the first phase,” he said.



The Ultra Modern Training Complex, when completed, will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dining Hall.



