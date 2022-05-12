0
Menu
Sports

Poku Nti heaps praise on Cameroon duo Etouga and Mgefue

Video Archive
Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko lead GPL Table

Franck Etouga leads race for GPL goal king

Use this opportunity to ink your names in Kotoko history - Opoku Nti tells Etouga and Mbella

Asante Kotoko legend, Samuel Opoku, has hailed Cameroon duo, Franck Etouga and George Mfegue for their impact since joining Kotoko.

The duo joined the Porcupines at the start of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

The duo have scored more than 20 goals between them in their debut season, making them important figures in the Reds squad.

Reacting to how good the foreigners have been, Samuel Opoku said he was wowed when he saw the two play for the first time.

He continued by commending the person who scouted the two players for the GPL giant.

The former Black Stars striker further advised the duo to use this opportunity to write their names in the history of Asante Kotoko.

Currently, Franck Etouga leads the top scorer's chart with 19 goals while George Mfegue has scored 6 goals.

Listen to the interview at minutes 11:30:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
PNC sacks 2020 flagbearer, National Chairman
Wontumi dumps Afia Schwarzenegger for Delay
4 major things Ofori-Atta said about the economy
GFA break silence on reports of throwing party over Kotoko's failure to win GPL
11 lawyers making name in parliament
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell
CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars
Related Articles: