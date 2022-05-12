Poku Nti heaps praise on Cameroon duo Etouga and Mgefue

Asante Kotoko lead GPL Table
Franck Etouga leads race for GPL goal king
Use this opportunity to ink your names in Kotoko history - Opoku Nti tells Etouga and Mbella
Asante Kotoko legend, Samuel Opoku, has hailed Cameroon duo, Franck Etouga and George Mfegue for their impact since joining Kotoko.
The duo joined the Porcupines at the start of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.
The duo have scored more than 20 goals between them in their debut season, making them important figures in the Reds squad.
Reacting to how good the foreigners have been, Samuel Opoku said he was wowed when he saw the two play for the first time.
He continued by commending the person who scouted the two players for the GPL giant.
The former Black Stars striker further advised the duo to use this opportunity to write their names in the history of Asante Kotoko.
Currently, Franck Etouga leads the top scorer's chart with 19 goals while George Mfegue has scored 6 goals.
Listen to the interview at minutes 11:30:
