Police Ladies clash with Ampem Darkoaa in quarter-final of Women's FA Cup

Police Ladies 660x400 Police Ladies

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

The clash between Police Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies headlines the quarter final draw of the 2021/2022 Women’s FA Cup competition.

The draw which was held on Tuesday April 5, at the conference room of the Ghana Football Association also pitched Champions Hasaacas Ladies against Kumasi Sports Academy in Kumasi.

Anlo Ladies a Division one side based in the Volta Region will come up against Army Ladies while Techiman based Fosu Royal Ladies battle Premier League side, Ashtown Ladies.

Dates and venues for the fixtures will be announced later.

Here are the full pairings:

