Police arrest two football fans for attack against Tamale City FC

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Police in Nsoatre have reportedly arrested two supporters of Baffour Soccer Academy suspected to have been involved in the attack against Tamale City FC last weekend.

It turned bloody for supporters of Tamale City FC last Sunday while the team was travelling back to Tamale after drawing 1-1 against Baffour Soccer Academy.

While on their way, the players and officials were attacked when some irate fans of the home team displayed their real hooligan character.

The fans of Baffour Soccer Academy threw stones at the team bus of Tamale City FC, injuring several players and leaving the head coach of the club in critical condition.

Subsequently, the football community condemned the act with many calling on the Ghana FA to collaborate with the Police to bring the perpetrators of the barbaric act to book.

Today, information gathered from Otec Sports indicate that two supporters have been arrested and remanded into Police custody by the Fiapre Court for two weeks.

The two supporters were arrested by the Nsoatre Police this morning following last Sunday's attack on the Tamale City football club.

