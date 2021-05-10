Police confam 'Onitsha lorry' wey local reports say carri bullets

File foto of Nigeria polis

Fear in Onitsha as truckload of live bullets falls from truck wey get involved in accident.

The Mercedes Benz 911 truck, which fell along Awka road in the city in the early hours of Sunday, had the cartons of the bullets spill into the drainage when it skidded off the road.



Police don give statement afta reports of one truck wey bin dey carry live bullets fall for ground for Onitsha, Anambra State.



"Accident wey involve one tipper lorry happen along Akwa express road, Onitsha.



"When di information reach us, Police officers, military and oda security agencies rush go di scene," di police statement bin tok.

Although di statement no mention di live ammunition wey some pipo torchlight scene of di accident, di time, date and location match wit di tori of di lorry wey spill bullets for ground.



Di case don dey transferred to di state criminal investigation department wey go torchlight di mata more, according to di Anambra Police PRO, Tochukwu Ikenga wey comot di notice.



