Politics in Ghana football is sometimes more than in Parliament – MP

Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan has noted that politics within the management of Ghana football is sometimes more than the politics in Parliament.

He, however, said the Black Stars’ World Cup qualification should be used to resolve some of the bottlenecks to ensure that the team succeeds in Qatar during the tournament.



He said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, April 2 that “The politics in football is sometimes more than the politics in Parliament.”



Meanwhile, Ghana will face Uruguay in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a repeat of the 2010 quarterfinals.



The Black Stars will also take on former European champions Portugal and South Korea in Group H.



After the agony of 2010, the Black Stars will seek revenge against the South Americans.

Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty after Luis Suarez denied Ghana a winning goal in extra time by blocking Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header with his hand. He was red-carded but Uruguay went on to defeat the Black Stars on penalties in a dramatic last-eight match in South Africa.



Ghana will face Portugal first in Qatar. Both sides met in 2014, with the Europeans winning 2-1 thanks to a winning goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.



Ghana and South Korea have never met in a World Cup. However, they did play a friendly match before the 2014 World Cup. Jordan Ayew scored a hat-trick as Black Stars won 4-0.



In the other pairings, England will face the United States, Iran and one of Ukraine, Scotland or Wales in their World Cup Group B matches.



Canada celebrates qualification with a challenging group featuring Croatia and one of the tournament favorites Belgium, with Morocco completing Group F.

Hosts Qatar could stand an outside chance of qualifying. While they would expect little against the Netherlands, in Louis van Gaal’s last tournament as manager, they could pull off upsets against Ecuador and Senegal in Group A.



Lionel Messi’s Argentina will be favorites to qualify from Group D given they face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland, with Robert Lewandowski perhaps another legendary striker in his last international tournament.



There are also final names to be decided for Group D, as France coach Didier Deschamps will look to get over a dreadful Euro 2020 showing against Denmark and Tunisia, with UAE, Australia and Peru still to fight it out for the final group place.



Group E represents a tough challenge for Spain and Germany, with Japan also in the group and one of Costa Rica and New Zealand to feature.



Group G is perhaps the toughest group with Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland all potential banana skins for a Brazil side looking to reassert themselves on the global stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal also has a tough challenge, with South Korea, Uruguay and Ghana making up the remaining three spots in Group H.



