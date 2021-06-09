Polo responds to Lippert's statement that the Black Stars lack the necessary talent to win AFCON

Coach Mohammed Polo

Mohammed Polo has voiced his displeasure with Ghana FA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert's statement that the Black Stars lack the talent to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition.

In an interview with Citi Sports in May, the veteran German tactician gave the impression that the four-time AFCON champion country lacked the quality to win the continental showcase when he stated that more talent is required for the forthcoming tournament in Cameroon.



“We have to get used to [the players] and find a final squad, and we also have to establish this team.



“If we really want to qualify for the World Cup and be successful in the AFCON, we have to get a little bit more quality and we have to play more successful and maybe also more attractive football,” Bernhard Lippert said last month.



In an interview with Class 91.3FM, Coach Mohammed Polo expressed his thoughts on the GFA Technical Director's remarks, claiming that he had insulted Ghanaians.

“This is an insult to all of us. It is an insult. We don’t need an expatriate to come and tell us that. What do we have? Are we playing rugby? We are a football nation. That is the players that we have and we have to get the best out of them,” the Ghanaian tactician shared.



“You [Lippert] as a technical head you can’t say this and then get out of it. That’s why we said we need a Ghanaian [for the technical director role]. I mean how can you say this?"



“I think really if that is what he said then I feel very bad,” he ended.