Polyamorous: Simple explanation of polyamorous and wetin Will Smith daughter reveal for ‘Red Table Talk’

Willow Smith, pikin of ogbaonje US actor, Will Scott

Willow Smith explain her relationship status on di latest episode of “Red Table Talk,” hoping to educate other pipo about how dem dey see non-monogamous relationships as she share her own experience.

For di Wednesday episode of “Red Table Talk,” di actor and singer open up about her life as she dey polyamorous.



She define dis kain polyamory relationship as being in more than one intimate relationship at di same time.



“Wit polyamory, I feel like di main foundation na di freedom to dey able to create a relationship style wey work for you and no be to just step into monogamy because dat na wetin everybody around you dey tok.



For di candid tok wit her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith, and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, di 20 year old say “ I be like how I fit structure di way wey I approach relationships wit dat in mind?



Also doing some research into polyamory, Willow Smith say she realise di main reasons why monogamous relationships or why marriage or cheating dey happun na sake of infidelity.

“For my friend group, na me be di only polyamorous pesin,” she tok, “and na me dey get di least sex out of all of my friends. “



Dis no be di first time Willow Smith don tok about her kain relationship status.



For one 2019, episode of di “Red Table Talk,”, she bin tok about her interest in polyamorous relationship and say she fit dey ‘polyfidelitous’ wit one man and one woman.



I no be dat kain pesin wey dey constantly look for new sexual experience.



“I dey focus a lot on di emotional connect and I feel like say if I find two pipo of di different genders wey I really connect wit and we get romantic and sexual connection. I no feel say I go need try to go find more. “ Smith tok for dat 2019 chat.

Dis time, she say she no see herself having more than two intimate partners at a time and although di history of marriage dey do her one kain but she never completely rule out say she no go marry for future under some specific circumstances.



“Make we say me and my partner or partners wan help pipo,” Smith tok “and we need to put our money together to make dat happun, dat na di only way I fit see myself get married.





Simple explanation of Polyamorous relationships

Polyamorous na di practice of, or desire for, intimate relationships wit more than one partner, wit di consent of all di partners wey dey involved.Pipo wey say dem dey polyamorous fit believe in open relationship and dem go sabi how to manage jealousy and reject di view say sexual and relationship commitment dey to just one pesin and e no dey necessary for deep commitment and long term loving relationship.For closed polyamorous relationships, some pipo dey only restrict sexual activity to just members of di group.

What to know about Willow Smith?



Willow na American singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, actress and dancer.



She be di daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and di younger sister of Jaden Smith.



Smith make her acting debut for 2007 for di feem ‘I Am Legend’ and later appear for Kit Kittredge: ‘An American Girl’ alongside Abigail Breslin.



In 2010, Smith launch her music career wit di single "Whip My Hair", wey peak at number 11 on di Billboard Hot 100 and she dey nominated for Video of di Year for di BET Awards of 2011.

Smith later sign to her mentor Jay-Z's record label Roc Nation, as di youngest artist signed to di label; and release di single "21st Century Girl", di following year.



In 2015, Smith release her debut album, Ardipithecus.



For 2018, Smith begin co-host di Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk, wey don make her gbab two NAACP Image Awards and one Daytime Emmy Award nomination.



