Pope Francis new law reforms go cancel Priests wey commit sexual abuse

Pope Francis

Pope Francis don approve change of laws inside di Roman Catholic Church to punish priests wey involve in sexual abuse.

Di new reform also recognize say no be only children priests and powerful pipo inside di church fit abuse, but also oda adults.



Di Vatican make dis announcement on Tuesday. Di new laws apply to di 1.3 billion Catholics for di world.



Na since 2009 di church don dey work on di first major change to Pascite gregem Dei (“Tend the Flock of God”), wey Benedict XVI bin commission.



Di Pope write say im wan dis new laws to apply to everybody no matter which region dem dey and say those wey don commit crime “need both mercy and correction from di Church.”

Wetin be di changes?



Di church go punish anybody wey abuse minors and vulnerable adults, commit fraud or attempt to ordain women.



If di offender na priest, e fit lose im office, or dem expel am patapata (defrocking). Di rule before say di church fit reason to show offender mercy, now dis one no dey.



Na criminal mata if priest groom minor for pornography, or say dem hold or distribute child pornography material

Di church fit hand over offenders to civil authorities for justice, ontop di one wey di church go nack di pesin



Di tough punishment go apply to ordinary members wey no be priests but dey powerful in di church



Women and Priesthood



Although for January, Pope Francis officially change di law for di Roman Catholic Church, to begin allow women to serve communion and serve for di altar.

Di Pope say dis na to encourage women as dem dey make "precious contribution" to di Church.



But na dia e end, as di Pope say only men go fit become priests in di church. No exceptions.



Same-sex, gay relationships



E no dey clear yet if di new rule book reform cover mata wey relate to same-sex or LGBTQ communities. But if e dey, e no go too tey before we all know.

Wetin we sabi na say for late 2020, Pope Francis comot to say im believe say same-sex couples support fit do "civil unions".



Many pipo that time see di Pope comment as im first direct comment ontop gay relationships.



"Homosexual pipo get right to dey inside family," im tok inside one documentary feem wey Evgeny Afineevsky direct.



