Popular Western Region Sports journalist dies

Deceased sports journalist, Nhyiraba Ebo Mensah

Renowned Sports journalist, Nhyiraba Ebo Mensah has reportedly passed on after a long illness.

Sources tell GhanaWeb that he was down with sickness for about two months before he passed on Monday, September 12, 2022.



The former Ankobrah FM sports head passed on at a hospital in Beahu, Takoradi.



Ebo Mensah worked at Ankobrah FM from 2005 to 2012.

“The Association of Sports Broadcast of Nzema (ASBON) is deeply saddened by Nhyiraba Ebo Mensah’s death,” ASBON cited in a statement.



“Our condolences go to the family and Ankobra FM, where he was a sports broadcaster and host of “Ankobra Sports desk,” the statement continued.



EE/KPE