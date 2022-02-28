Porsper Narteh explains Frank Etouga's struggles in Dreams game despite brace

Propser Narteh watches on as Etouga Mbella celebrate with Kotoko bench

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has explained why the club's talisman, Franck Etouga struggled in the opening half of their week 18 clash against Dreams FC.



Etouga had a quiet game until his last 15 minutes when he scored twice to help Kotoko earn a 2-0 win.



Speaking after the win, Prosper Narteh attributed Etouga's struggle in the game to a lack of supplies from the midfielders.



“I think in the first half he was not getting the needed supplies even in the second half the supplies did not really come. I mean typical of a good marksman he just had one opening and he was able to create that penalty and he was able to score too so I think in the first half the supplies were not going to him and even the chances were not going to him at the right time and at the right place, and it gave Dreams the opportunity to clear their lines and cover quickly,” he said at post-match.

During the match, Dreams had a dominant performance creating lots of chances but could not score while Kotoko did the needful in the dying embers to tilt the game in their favour.



Ogum tactically explained how his side had to squeeze the win in a difficult match at Baba Yara Stadium.



“I think we lost the balance in defense in terms of our structure and shape at the back and we gave them a lot of 1v1 situations, created a lot of spaces for them which we didn’t cover so as a technically good side like Dreams you expect them to use those spaces so that was why around those times we were caught but then I think later with Sherrif (Mohammed) going there it brought some stability and we were able to keep to our shape,” he said at post-match.



Kotoko after the win have extended their lead at the top of the table to 10 points as second-place Bechem United lost to Medeama.



The Reds have hit the ground running in the last lap of the season are currently on 40 points after 18 matches.