Port Vale can help Derek Agyakwa to develop, grow - Manager Darrell Clark insists

53C246E5 D236 4A16 9024 C0820F31549B.jpeg Derek Agyakwa

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Port Vale FC manager, Darrell Clarke has opened up about plans to help Ghanaian international Derek Agyakwa to improve and develop his game.

The Dutch-born defender has signed for the English lower-tier club on a free transfer after excelling during trials.

Speaking after a deal was reached to make Derek Agyakwa a new player of Port Vale FC, manager Darell Clarke said he sees good things ahead.

“Derek is coming in as a player that we can help to develop and grow.

“We are looking forward to working with him, he has shown a real willingness to learn and improve his game, and his time on trial with us showcased the ability that he already possesses,” the Port Vale FC manager said as quoted on the website of the club.

Manager Darrell Clarke added, “He is someone that we can develop for the future and is a somebody that we are looking to build into the player we know he is capable of being.”

Ahead of the start of the new football season, Derek Agyakwa has been handed the number 24 jersey.

