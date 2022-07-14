0
Menu
Sports

Portuguese lower-tier side Real Sport Clube secures signature of defender Abdul Ibrahim

E12D154F 9E52 42B4 A69E 200FE9A1082F.jpeg Abdul Wahab Ibrahim

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The club in the last couple of months have been in talks with a  number of players on a bid to secure the signings of players to reinforce the squad of the team.

During that process, one of the players who has been a engaged is former WAFA SC defender Abdul Wahab Ibrahim.

After successful talks with representatives of the player, he has been signed to bolster the squad of Real Sport Clube ahead of the 2022/23 football league season.

“Abdul Ibrahim (Defender, ex-FC Famalicao) is the new reinforcement of Real Sport Club,"

"Welcome,” an official club statement from the Portuguese club has said to announce the arrival of the Ghanaian.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
EC to create new register that cost $80m – Haruna Iddrisu alleges
Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE, driver die in ghastly road accident
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Related Articles: