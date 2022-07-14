Portuguese lower-tier side Real Sport Clube secures signature of defender Abdul Ibrahim

Abdul Wahab Ibrahim

The club in the last couple of months have been in talks with a number of players on a bid to secure the signings of players to reinforce the squad of the team.

During that process, one of the players who has been a engaged is former WAFA SC defender Abdul Wahab Ibrahim.



After successful talks with representatives of the player, he has been signed to bolster the squad of Real Sport Clube ahead of the 2022/23 football league season.

“Abdul Ibrahim (Defender, ex-FC Famalicao) is the new reinforcement of Real Sport Club,"



"Welcome,” an official club statement from the Portuguese club has said to announce the arrival of the Ghanaian.