Portuguese side Famalicao to keep Lawrence Ofori for next season

Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori

Portuguese outfit Famalicao is expected to keep Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori in their squad for the 2021-22 season following a successful loan spell at Arouca.

The 22-year-old returned to parent club after the expiration of his loan deal despite enjoying a successful spell.



Famalicao has decided to award the player by keeping him in the team for next season due to the great job he did at Arouca.

He featured 28 times for Arouca in the just-ended season in all competitions.



The enterprising midfielder contract with Famalicao will expire in 2024.