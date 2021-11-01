'Possession with purpose' - Kotoko coach on their style of play after first win

Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum with his players

Source: GNA

Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum, Head Coach of Asante Kotoko, says his model of play at the club is to institute a possession with purpose style of play.

Kotoko delivered a masterclass performance against Dreams FC having come back from a goal down to score three times in the last five minutes to secure their first win of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking in a post-match press conference, Dr. Nartey was elated with their comeback win and commended players for sticking with their style of play despite going a goal down.



"It was a very beautiful game looking at how both teams played. We tried to move the ball from the first third to the middle third and then to the final but I think on a whole we stuck to our game plan despite going a goal behind and we had the confidence to equalize and also go on to win the game.



"We came into the game with a game plan and despite falling behind we trusted in the process and never changed. That's why we got the three goals,'' he stated.

Talking about his new model of play, Dr. Nartey said "It is a new game model we are trying to develop and in developing a new model, players would have to try and think the way the coach thinks and believe in the way the coach thinks football should be played.



"So by bringing in new players it is my responsibility to ensure that they understand the concept of my game model and how to get offensively and defensively and as games unfold they would understand themselves automatically but it is still early in the process.



With regard to the quality of players at his disposal having recruited 16 new players, Dr. Nartey said it would take time for them to understand each other especially with the new model they are trying to adopt but would have to work harder to cement the concept in the minds of the players.