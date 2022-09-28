Pray for Otto Addo - Sonnie Badu urges Ghanaians

Black Stars Head Coach, Otto Addo

Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has expressed confidence in the Black Stars technical team and players.

He is of the view that the only challenge militating against the team is the lack of time for coach Otto Addo to prepare the team as well as the inexperience of the young players who form a major part of the squad.



The preacher/musician believes that the team will get into excellent form in the future after they have gotten to know each other and bonded some more.



He also asked for support and prayers for Black Stars coach Otto Addo.



"I think we have a solid technical team. The only problem is this: I don't think the coach has enough time to prepare the team and all of these young players will be excellent in the future - when they know each other better, and they can bond more.



"Additionally, on the World Cup stage, we might have a problem with inexperience and lack of bonding. With all of that being said, let us support the coach and pray for him… Yes, "Ghana football has the whole Ghana coaching the #Blackstars it's been like that and it will never change. I wish the team the best of luck in the World Cup," Sonnie Badu wrote on his Facebook page.



Otto Addo has come under fire from supporters over his team's poor run since taking charge of the Black Stars.

The pressure has mounted since Brazil thrashed Black Stars by three goals to nil while the team managed only a goal against a less fancied Nicaraguan side in their recent international friendlies.



He has been scolded mainly on his team selection and tactics.







