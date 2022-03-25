109
Predicted Ghana XI against Nigeria

Black Stars

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is set to face Nigeria for the first leg of the long-awaited FIFA World Cup playoff.

This is Black Stars coach, Otto Addo's first game since he assumed the interim head coach role. Hence, it is difficult to predict his approach and formation for the match.

However, he would be heading into the match with a full-strength line up hoping for an emphatic victory.

In this regard, first-choice goalkeeper, Richard Ofori could be in the post, right behind a center pair of Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku. For the laterals, Otto could settle for experience Dennis Odoi while Gideon Mensah will slot into the left-back in the absence of Baba Rahman.

Whereas in midfield, which is Ghana's strength, Thomas Partey, Baba Idrissu, and Kudus Mohammed will be at the center with Fatawu Issahku and Joseph Paintsil blistering down the flanks.

Meanwhile, in attack, Jordan Ayew is expected to lead the line for the Black Stars.

The game kicks off at 19:30 GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Full predicted line up

Richard Ofori

Dennis Odoi

Alexander Djiku

Daniel Amartey

Gideon Mensah

Baba Iddrisu

Thomas Partey

Kudus Mohammed

Joseph Paintsil

Fatawu Issahaku

Jordan Ayew

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
