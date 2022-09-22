4
Predicted line up of Brazil against Ghana

Brazil National Teeam.png Brazil national team

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brazil head coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, commonly known as Tite could name a strong starting eleven against Ghana on Friday, September 23, 2022.

According to reports, Neymar has picked up a minor injury but the Paris Saint-German superstar could be ready for the match.

Tite could maintain his preferred 4-2-3-1 system with Alisson in goal, behind a back four of Elder Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro.

In his double pivot, he could play his regular pair of Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta with Neymar sitting in from of them while Vinicius and Raphinha operate on the flanks.

Leading the line against Ghana could be Richarlison, who will play as a false 9 in the system.

The match is set for 18:30 kickoff time at the Stade Océane in France.

Full line up below

Alisson, Eder Militao, Thiago Silver, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Pagueta, Neymar, Vinicius, Raphinha; Richarlison

