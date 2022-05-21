Premier League explains why Jordan Ayew was not sent off against Everton

Jordan Ayew

The English Premier League(EPL) has explained why Ghana and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew avoided a red card in Thursday's EPL match against Crystal Palace.

Jordan Ayew was on the score sheet for his English Premier League side Crystal Palace in Thursday evening in their 3-2 loss to Everton at the Goodison Park.



It was only the striker's third goal in what has been a difficult campaign so far in front of goal.



The Ghanaian was lucky not to have seen red for a savage tackle on Anthony Gordon which only saw him shown a yellow card even after a VAR review.



It was assessed by VAR Mike Dean, but it was decided that it did not meet the threshold for a red card. It was described as "reckless" which is classed as a yellow card offence.



Palace had silenced the boisterous crowd with their 21st minute opener.

Vitalii Mykolenko allowed Jean-Philippe Mateta to get in front of him and the Palace forward headed in Eberechi Eze’s free-kick.



Several bottles were thrown towards Mateta and the atmosphere turned even more toxic in the 36th minute when Jordan Ayew poked home after Abdoulaye Doucoure failed to clear.



Michael Keane gave Everton a vital 54th minute lifeline, the defender applying the finishing touch from Mason Holgate’s header.



Revitalised, Everton laid siege to the Palace goal and Richarlison hooked the equaliser past Jack Butland in the 75th minute.



With Goodison at fever pitch, Dominic Calvert-Lewin completed the comeback in the 85th minute with a clinical header that sparked a jubilant pitch invasion.