Premier League fans unhappy with postponement of games in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

The Premier League's decision to postpone this weekend's round of matches in honour of Queen Elizabeth II has elicited negative reactions from fans.

The Premier League announced on Friday, September 9, 2022, that due to the events of Thursday, the games for this weekend have been rescheduled.



Following the announcement, the comment section of the post by the official handle of the Premier Leagues was flooded with dissatisfied reactions.



The majority believe that observing a minute's silence and wearing a black armband would have been preferable.



Others expressed concerns about how to recoup their already settled travel expenses for attending their teams' away games.



Below are some reaction after the postponement announcement





I assume you’ll be providing refunds for travel and hotels which tens of thousands of fans will have spent money on then? — Noah Robson (@noahrobson_) September 9, 2022

Will you be refunding my train tickets? — Darryl (@RazzleDazzle_26) September 9, 2022

Are you compentsating for people who travled from other countries cross the world, to watch their team play this weekend? Some people have used all their savings to come watch their team, and have no way to get compensated for hotels, flights etc — Kenneth Baagø Thostrup (@BaagKenneth) September 9, 2022

Black armbands, minutes silence and singing the anthem would have been more respectful. — Deano (@FPLMartial_) September 9, 2022

Wrong decision — Jamie caines (@jamiecaines22) September 9, 2022

2 minutes silence and black armband never reach???? smh — MACHALA JNR???? (@starboylekzy1) September 9, 2022

This is ridiculous, especially with the already hectic schedule — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) September 9, 2022

Ukraine national team and football teams played and are playing through war. — ًEllis. (@UtdEIIis) September 9, 2022

Doesn’t seem like a good idea with due respect. Thousands of people having their weekend plans cancelled and losing money on travel/accommodation. Lots of traveling fans from abroad won’t be able to make it for the rescheduled fixture. — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) September 9, 2022

Being an Arsenal fan, the only plus to this is that Partey gets another week to recover. Don’t give a flying fuck about the lady Melisandre. — The New Vieria (@TrickyVieira) September 9, 2022

The government gave you the green light and the queen loved sport, a silence for respect is all you needed to do — ¹⁰ (@SxrgioSZN) September 9, 2022

What a shame.



The Queen loved sport. This could have been a wonderful opportunity to celebrate her legacy. pic.twitter.com/Y0gTgBVkcF — Emily Hewertson (@emilyhewertson) September 9, 2022

Strange!! Games should be played out of respect to the queen!! — Mido (@midoahm) September 9, 2022

The government said there’s no obligation to call them off and with the heavy schedule of fixtures and the World Cup this decision makes no sense — EFR ???????? (@Private_Ryan15) September 9, 2022

Why? So we pay tribute by postponing sport ? I thought the Queen loved sport so surely she wouldn't of wanted it to continue ????! Dedicate this weekend to the Queen, play the national anthem before every game, stick Union Jack flag on every shirt do something else!! — James Eric (@J_Eric101) September 9, 2022

What a ridiculous decision. Why must we be forced to mourn. Don't see why any respect couldn't have been at the ground with a minutes applause, are we all just meant to sit in the house and watch the blanket BBC coverage — Redal66 #FBPE ???????????????????????????????????????????? (@Redal66) September 9, 2022

This is the right thing to do — Ricki (@ThisisRicki) September 9, 2022

Postponing football games won’t bring the Queen back — Melleehh???????? (@lcfcmeIIeehh) September 9, 2022

