Premier League fans unhappy with postponement of games in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

West Ham Utd Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II West Ham Utd pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Premier League's decision to postpone this weekend's round of matches in honour of Queen Elizabeth II has elicited negative reactions from fans.

The Premier League announced on Friday, September 9, 2022, that due to the events of Thursday, the games for this weekend have been rescheduled.

Following the announcement, the comment section of the post by the official handle of the Premier Leagues was flooded with dissatisfied reactions.

The majority believe that observing a minute's silence and wearing a black armband would have been preferable.

Others expressed concerns about how to recoup their already settled travel expenses for attending their teams' away games.

