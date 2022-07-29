Premier League player accused of rape no longer under investigation for one of three incidents

A footballer is under investigation for alleged rape

The English Premier League player under investigations for three cases of alleged rape and sexual assault has been freed on one account, Sky Sports report.

According to a report on Thursday, July 28, 2022 investigations by the Metropolitan Police into one of the three cases revealed that no substantial evidence was found to charge the player with rape or sexual assault.



The report indicated that, with the specific case that supposedly happened in June 2021, the police are satisfied and no further action will be taken on the matter.



The 29-year-old footballer who plays for a London club and billed to play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was arrested on July 4, 2022 on suspicion of rape.



The player was hit with further allegations whiles in police custody with a lady in her 20s claiming to have been raped by the said player in April and June of 2021.



With one of the cases now out of the way, the player is still under investigations for the other two.

The bail condition granted the said player which was set for August has been extended to October, Sky Sports reports.



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:







