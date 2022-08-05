0
Premier League players to undergo mandatory sexual consent training following sex scandals

Premier League English Premier League

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of measures to reduce the rate of sex-related cases involving Premier League stars, the Premier League has initiated mandatory sexual consent training for players and staff to reduce the rate of sex cases related to footballers and others.

The training comes following recent high-profile sexual-related cases among some top players in the Premier League.

Players of each of the 20 clubs in the Premier League will receive training and understanding on harassment and consent and how to address relationship issues among others.

According to Andrea Simon, the director of End Violence Against Women Coalition director, the initiative “is a long overdue and important first step in the right direction."

"Gender-based violence is a pervasive and systemic issue that must be addressed across the football industry as a whole, with urgent and coordinated action."

Clubs have been asked to "adopt clear sexual misconduct policies and protocols" and sign a charter "to tackle unacceptable behaviour".

"What better legacy for the Lionesses' historic win than uniting us all in meaningful action to transform football's culture?" Simon added.

A Premier League player with one of the London clubs was recently reported to have been arrested after sexually harassing his girlfriend.

/KPE

