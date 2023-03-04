0
Preparation for this year's President's Cup is going well - Kudjoe Fianoo

Hearts Of Oak Vs Asante Kotoko File photo of a match between Hearts and Kotoko

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghalca boss Kudjoe Fianoo has stated that preparation for this year's President's Cup which will be held on Sunday is going well.

Accra Hearts of Oak will take on Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash which will double as the President's Cup.

The Sports Ministry announced on Twitter that the Guinea President will be the guest of honour on March 5.

"H.E. Umaro Sissoco Embaló , President of Guinea Bissau and the Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government will be the special guest of honour." 

Speaking to Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com Kudjoe Fianoo said:

"This year's President's Cup is a double header it is a league match and also a President's Cup because of time constraints. This is a normal league but we have attached the President's Cup to it we are still preparing,"

"Like I said previously GFA, Ghalca, Hearts, Kotoko and Jubilee House met and agreed that even though this is a league we will attach the President's Cup to it. After the 90 minutes we will play penalties to determine who will take the cup. If we play and one team gets the three points in the game then that team will win the trophy,"

Source: footballghana.com
