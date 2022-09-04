President Akufo-Addo finally holds World Cup trophy

President Akufo-Addo with the World Cup trophy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was presented with the FIFA World Cup trophy at the Jubilee House on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

The presentation of the golden trophy was done by former French professional and World Cup winner, David Trezeguet.



The president was visibly elated when he had a feel of the 18-karat gold FIFA World Cup trophy at the seat of government.



In a statement on his official Facebook page, president Akufo-Addo said, “Upon my return to Accra, I received former French professional footballer, David Trezeguet, at Jubilee House, the seat of our nation's presidency.



“He brought with him the FIFA World Cup, which is on a two-day tour of our country, ahead of the World Cup tournament to be held in Qatar.”

The FIFA World Cup trophy is in Ghana as part of the tour to create awareness for the tournament which begins in November.



The trophy is being toured in African countries that would be participating in the tournament which would be hosted in Qatar.



Football fans in Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon, and Morocco will see the trophy tour live in their country.



JNA/KPE