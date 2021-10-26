President Akufo-Addo receives Queen's Baton

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the Baton

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has received the Queen’s Baton on Monday, 25 October 2021 after it safely landed in Accra, Ghana from Free Town, Sierra Leone.

Mr. Alie Gibrill Koroma, a member of the Commonwealth Games Association of Sierra Leone brought the Queen’s Baton and presented it to the President of the Commonwealth Games Association Ghana, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah at the VIP lounge of the Kotoka International Airport.



He commended Ghana for creating an exciting scene on the Queen’s Baton.



Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah said the Baton carries a message from the queen of England to all the 72 nations of the Commonwealth, and it is in preparation for the next Commonwealth Games to be hosted in Birmingham in 2022.



The GOC presented the Baton to Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Baton will be in Ghana for the next two days.



It will move to Tema and Kumasi where the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will hold it with some of his subjects at Manhyia palace, then to Ntonso, where the Adinkra symbols originated, and Bonwere, known to be the origin of the popular Kente cloth.



At least 100 people will bear the Baton before it moves to Cameroon on October 28.