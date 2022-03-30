0
President Akufo-Addo to meet Black Stars players after World Cup qualification

Akufo Addo Visits Black Stars Players Group President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Black Stars team

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defeat Nigeria to book place at World Cup

Coach Otto Addo celebrated as tactical genius

Akufo-Addo speaks to Otto Addo in Abuja

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to meet the Black Stars players after Ghana's victory over West African rivals Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification games.

At M. K Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria, the Black Stars fought out 1-1 draw to pick one of the five tickets available to Africa at the World Cup.

The President placed a call to the Black Stars minutes after they defeated Nigeria’s Super Eagles to book a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A video of the call was shared by the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin via his Facebook timeline.

An elated Akufo-Addo was captured speaking to Black Stars head coach Otto Addo and generally congratulating the team for their victory despite the odds.

He invited that team and reports state that the President will meet the entire Black Stars entourage after his State of Nations Address at the Parliament House.



Otto Addo became the second black coach after Kwasi Appiah to have qualified Ghana for the World Cup after his team held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 drawn game at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



