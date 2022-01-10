President Akufo-Addo urges Black Stars to win Ghana’s 5th AFCON title

Black Stars seeks to end 40-years AFCON drought
Ghana begins AFCON 2021 campaign against Morocco
Akufo-Addo charge Black Stars to win trophy
As the Black Stars commences their campaign at the 2021 African Cup of Nations, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the team to win and bring the trophy home.
The Black Stars have failed in their quest to win the AFCON title in the last 40-years. The four-time African champions last won the trophy in 1982 and have since failed to secure the trophy.
After their last glory, the team has been to three AFCON finals -1992, 2010 and 2015 - but all efforts have proved futile.
However, in the president's message relayed via his Facebook post, Akufo-Addo motivated the team led by coach Milovan Rajevac to be victorious in their quest to win Ghana's 5th AFCON title.
The crust of the message was for the team to execute one task and only one - to go a step further than they did in 1992, 2010 and 2015, when they lost in the finals - by bringing the trophy back home.
Watch video below
- 2021 AFCON Group C preview: Comoros set for explosive debut against Aubameyang-less Gabon
- 2021 AFCON Group B preview: Guinea and Malawi square off in Bafoussam
- 2021 AFCON Group B preview: Star-studded Senegal take on Zimbabwe
- Kenpong’s Ice Gold Mineral Water is headline sponsor of GhanaWeb’s AFCON coverage
- What happened the last time Ghana met Morocco in the AFCON
- Read all related articles