President Muhammadu Buhari to attend Nigeria-Ghana clash in Abuja

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari is likely to grace the second leg of the Super Eagles' 2022 World Cup playoff game against the Black Stars at Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



According to Nigeria's Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, the president could possibly turn up for the decisive fixture in Abuja.



Dare in an interview with the media disclosed that Buhari questioned him on why he did not travel to Ghana with the Eagles for the first leg.

“I was in Lagos yesterday (Tuesday, March 22, 2022) and the president (Muhammadu Buhari) ask me why was I not in Ghana and I realised that the president also knows that there is a Ghana match," he said as quoted by ghanasoccrenet.com.



He continues that, Buhari attending the second leg is uncertain but the president could show up as a surprise.



“He has not given me 100 percent assurance but he is likely going to show up here (second leg) on the 29th as a surprise.”



The first leg ended scoreless at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium. The Super Eagles departed for Abuja right after the game on Friday, March 25, 2022.



The team will be hoping to beat Ghana to make their seventh appearance at the World Cup.