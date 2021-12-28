President directs Mamprobi Astroturf to be named after Stephen Appiah

Former captain of the Black Stars of Ghana, Stephen Appiah

Source: Davis Ollennu , Contributor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) to name the Mamprobi Astroturf pitch after the former captain of the Black Stars of Ghana, Stephen Appiah.

The Authority, on Friday, 24th December 2021, named the newly constructed pitch at the Mamprobi Girls School, in the Ablekuma South constituency, the STEPHEN APPIAH STADIUM, in honour of the former skipper.



In his brief remarks, the CEO of the Authority, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib reiterated that the decision to name the facility after "Tornado" was based on his dedication and commitment to the community as well as the national team. Lawyer Shaib urged the community leaders and residents to continue to work together to take advantage of the new facility to accelerate development through sports.



Dignitaries present at the ceremony included Mr. Kingsley Kofi Karikari Bondzi, a deputy CEO of CODA, Hon. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, MP for Ablekuma South Constituency, Chorkor Mantse, Nii Adotey Barimah II, boxing legend Azumah Nelson and others.



The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South Constituency, Hon. Dr. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, lauded the Authority and its CEO for the various developmental projects being undertaken in the constituency under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

Touching on inclusiveness in governance, Hon. Vanderpuije stated that governance was a continuum hence it was imperative for all stakeholders to support the government of the day to undertake development. He described IPEP as a positive policy aimed at bridging the development gap by bringing socioeconomic development to the doorstep of citizens.



The Chorkor Mantse, Nii Adotey Barimah welcomed the players, dignitaries, and spectators to a football match, as part of the ceremony, which was played between 'Stephen Appiah XI' and 'Chorkor Mamprobi Korle Gono XI'. Some Ghanaian international players who played for the Stephen Appiah XI included Awudu Issaka, Sulley Muntari, Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston, John Paintsil, Jerry Akaminko, Godwin Attram, George Boateng and Fatau Dauda. The others are Peter Oforiquaye, Sam Johnson, Awuley Quaye Junior, Armah Senegal, Razak Ibrahim, Dan Quaye and Clifford Nana Aboagye.



Some players who played for Chorkor Mamprobi Korle Gonno XI were Issifu Ansah, Ernest Nyarko, Emmanuel Klottey, Joseph Tagoe, Emmanuel Ansong among others.



The ultramodern community sports facility was named after the Ghanaian football legend in line with CODA's commitment to developing sports tourism to help accelerate economic and social development.