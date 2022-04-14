President of Basketball Africa League visits CAF's headquarters

Amadou Gallo Fall, President of Basketball Africa League

CAF has issued a press release about the visit of the President of Basketball Africa League to the organization's headquarters on Thursday.

The Basketball Africa League is Africa's premier men's basketball league. The league consists of twelve teams, each qualified through their domestic competition, similar to the format of the UEFA Champions League.



Below is the press release from CAF:



The President of Basketball Africa League, Amadou Gallo Fall paid a courtesy visit to the home of CAF in Cairo where he met and held discussions with CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba.



This was a follow-up meeting following previous interactions with CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations final in Cameroon in February 2022.

Fall and Mosengo-Omba discussed initiatives relating to growing the sport industry in Africa and possible areas of collaboration.



Mosengo-Omba said: “We share a lot of things in common with Basketball. During the visit, we discussed a number of initiatives that can foster closer working relationship between us and areas of mutual interest. We also discussed about how we can develop the sport industry in Africa and bolster commercial activity. We will continue these discussions in the future. I thank Amadou for the visit and we look forward to possible future collaborations.”



Fall said: “I do not see football as competition. The Africa Cup of Nations is actually one of my favourite tournaments. It is about leveraging on the potential and talent we have on the continent, to ultimately create a sports industry through grassroots development, infrastructure, and capacity-building using the convening and transformative power of basketball and football.”