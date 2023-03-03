0
Menu
Sports

President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló is Special Guest of Honour at GHALCA President Cup 2023

President Cup 2023 Guinea President President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló, doubles as Chairman of Authority of ECOWAS

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló who doubles as Chairman of Authority of ECOWAS will be the Special Guest of Honour of the GHALCA President Cup 2023, the organisers have announced.

Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo will be in the company of his colleague His Excellency Umaro Sissoco Embaló at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday March 5, 2023.

Hearts of Oak will lock horns with their sworn rivals Asante Kotoko in a league match which will also serve as the final of the Cup match.

GHALCA opted for this format due to fixture congestion with the new initiative receiving widespread support.

A penalty shootout will determine the winner of the match if it ends in a draw.

The two clubs will receive cash and medals as well as a trophy for the winner.

Fixture congestion has forced GHALCA to alter its plans and agreed with other stakeholders to use the crunch Premier League tie to celebrate the Ghanaian leader.

Officials of Hearts and Kotoko have agreed to the new plan and will usher in the new paradigm.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat