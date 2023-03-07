0
President's Cup: Hearts of Oak's goal was offside - Kotoko assistant coach

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Assistant coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Orlando Wellington says that Hearts of Oak's goal against them was offside and should not have stood.

He says that the referee cheated his side which is why they lost against Hearts of Oak on Sunday in their match day 20 tie.

A Konadu Yiadom header in the second half from a Linda Mtange free-kick was enough for Hearts of Oak to defeat Asante Kotoko on Sunday in the match that served as a league game and also President's Cup.

Images after the game suggest that Konadu Yiadom and some two Hearts of Oak players were in an offside position and the goal should have been chalked off.

According to Wellington, his side was denied a clear penalty in the second half by the referee.

"Hearts of Oak’s goal against us was an offside. They scored an offside goal and the referee denied us a clear penalty."

The defending league champions will next face city rivals King Faisal in their next game.

