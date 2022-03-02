President’s Cup: Kojo Addae advises Kotoko to use reserve players to play against Hearts

Hearts of Oak, Sulley Muntari in action against Kotoko

Group Chief Executive Officer of Databank Group and accomplished banker, Kojo Addae-Mensah has advised Asante Kotoko to use its reserve players for the clash against Hearts of Oak this Friday.

The Porcupine Warriors club is billed to renew its rivalry with the Phobians in this year’s President’s Cup.



Speaking to Ashh FM in an interview, Kojo Addae-Mensah who is a renowned football analyst has shared that he would prefer Asante Kotoko does not to use its first team.



“Kotoko should use their second-string side for the President's Cup against Hearts,” Kojo Addae Mensah shared.

According to him, the Reds are in fine form in the Ghana Premier League and must prioritise the title.



He believes that the first team should be allowed to rest to be fresh for upcoming matches in the Premier League.



The clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will be played on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.