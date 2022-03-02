9
Menu
Sports

President’s Cup: Kojo Addae advises Kotoko to use reserve players to play against Hearts

Accra Hearts Of Oak And Asante Kotoko Players Hearts of Oak, Sulley Muntari in action against Kotoko

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Group Chief Executive Officer of Databank Group and accomplished banker, Kojo Addae-Mensah has advised Asante Kotoko to use its reserve players for the clash against Hearts of Oak this Friday.

The Porcupine Warriors club is billed to renew its rivalry with the Phobians in this year’s President’s Cup.

Speaking to Ashh FM in an interview, Kojo Addae-Mensah who is a renowned football analyst has shared that he would prefer Asante Kotoko does not to use its first team.

“Kotoko should use their second-string side for the President's Cup against Hearts,” Kojo Addae Mensah shared.

According to him, the Reds are in fine form in the Ghana Premier League and must prioritise the title.

He believes that the first team should be allowed to rest to be fresh for upcoming matches in the Premier League.

The clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will be played on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba
I was frightened by what I saw when entering Bawku – Haruna Iddrisu
Speaker questions NPP
Adib Saani questions government
A president dated my girlfriend – Reggie Rockstone claims
Kennedy Agyapong does U-turn on ouster of NPP national officers
Persons calling for a coup are childish - Dr. Obed Asamoah
Related Articles: