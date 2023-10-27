Preview of Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United in matchday 7 of 2023/24 Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko will welcome Bechem United to the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday for matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League.

After failing to win any of their first three games of the campaign, the Porcupine Warriors are back on track winning two and drawing one in their last three games.



Kotoko will be aiming for maximum points but they come up against Bechem United who appears to have also find rhythm following a slow to the season.



The Hunters ended their four-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea last weekend which lifted them from bottom of the league standings. The win seems to have brought back some belief ahead of their game against Kotoko.



The record Ghana Premier League holders have managed two wins, one defeat and two draws after six games into the campaign whiles Bechem United have two wins, one draw and three defeats.

Having expressed displeasure about the club’s points accumulation this season, and knowing exactly what’s at stake, coach Prosper Narteh Ogum must come up with a strategy that can yield a positive result for Kotoko on home turf.



The host are aiming for their second home win of the season but Bechem United will be a tough nut to crack.



Kotoko and Bechem United are at par in their last five meetings, with both teams securing two wins each and sharing the spoils in one game.