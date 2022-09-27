Preview of Ghana vs. Nicaragua international friendly

The Black Stars last lost to Brazil in France

The Black Stars would be hoping to put their preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals back on track when they take on Nicaragua on Tuesday, in Lorca – Spain.

Ghana were silenced 3-0 by Brazil on Friday – a defeat that caused a stir in the West African country.



Coach Otto Addo and his men know that anything short of a convincing win on Tuesday would dampen the spirit of Ghanaians going into the World Cup in Qatar.



Nicaragua are ranked 139 in the World but have seen an improvement in their team performance in recent time following a seven match unbeaten run that ended on Thursday after losing 2-1 to Suriname.



Still hurt by that defeat, the Central Americans see the match as an opportunity to make a case for themselves as they aim to go all out against the Black Stars in their first ever meeting in history.

With Thomas Partey out of the team due to injury, Coach Otto Addo still has a decent squad that can outwit their opponents following a gusty second half display against Brazil on Friday.



The introduction of debutants Salisu Mohammed, Tariq Lamptey and Inaki Williams changed the dimension of the game as the Stars showed class and resilience against the five-time World Champions.



Ghana are paired with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.



The match will take place at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca at 20:00 Hrs on Friday, September 27, 2022.