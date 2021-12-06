Pride is killing Hearts of Oak - Ex-Supporters' chief laments

Hearts of Oak

Hearts have won one of their last eight games

Saoura knock out Hearts of Oak from the Confederations Cup



Hearst suffer heavy defeat to JS Saoura in confederations Cup second Leg



Maxwell Asabre, former National Chapters Committee spokesperson for Hearts of Oak have opined that there are two key factors that are hindering the club's progress this season.



Asare said the two things 'killing' the club are pride and arrogance on the part of the top ranks of the club.

His frustrating is in relation to the Phobians bottling a 2-0 first-leg win to lose 4-0 in the second leg against JS Saoura. Hearts failed to make the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.



Asabre speaking on Asempa FM said the leaders of the club have neglected the supporters.



"Pride and arrogance are killing Hearts of Oak. People must be prepared to come down and deal with the supporters. The high horses are up there speaking big English but the supporters don't understand. And can you run a football club and succeed without the supporters? That arrogance and pride. (That) 'You can't criticise me' 'if you criticise me, you've insulted me'. That sort of behaviour is killing Hearts of Oak." he said



Hearts struggle continues as the team have recorded just a win their last 8 games in all competition.