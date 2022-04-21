Primeval Media calls on the Ga Mantse

CEO of Primeval Media Larry Opare-Otoo and Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

The Management Primeval Media - the leading sports event organisers in Ghana, has paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse - His Royal Majesty Nii Teiku Tsuru II, at his private residence in Accra.

Mr. Larry Opare-Otoo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Primeval Media, who led the powerful delegation said the visit was a follow-up to an earlier discussion with The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, to organise a special football match in his honour.



Mr. Opare-Otoo said the match would also seek to recognise the role played by the people of the Ga-Adangbe in the development of football and sports in general in the country.



“Over the years the Ga-Adamgbe state has produced some great and quality players for the country, hence the need to find a befitting platform to honour them.



“The Ga-Adangbe state has done a lot for the development of football in the country by providing the right platform for players to develop and also produced quality players, therefore the need for recognition,” Mr. Opare-Otoo noted.



According to Mr. Opare-Otoo, the match would also seek to foster unity among the youth and the entire Ga-Adamgbe Community, adding that it would also be used to set the foundation for the development of a Soccer Centre of Excellence in Accra.



Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of Accra 2023 Africa Games informed his Royal Majesty that plans were in place to organise a pre-event game dubbed “the Homowo Games” before the main event.

He said this was to whip up enthusiasm in Accra ahead of the main games.



Dr. Ofosu Asare said the LOC would soon pay a courtesy call on the King to formally inform him about the Games.



His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II expressed appreciation to Primeval Media for their great effort in organising a match in his honour.



He said his office would provide them with the needed support to make the event a success.



“I’m happy this event is about promoting unity in the Ga State and not a personal one,” His Royal Majesty added.



Accra Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics would vie for the first-ever Ga Mantse Cup.