King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini was born 23 September 1974 for Hlabisa, KwaZulu

Di eldest son of South Africa late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini don dey chosen as successor to di throne, even as gbas-gbos dey happun on among di royal family.

Dem name Prince Misizulu, for di will of Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu wey die unexpectedly last week.



Drama bin happun as dem dey read out di will, as some family members openly voice diadisapproval.



Armed security later lead Prince Misizulu comot from di meeting



Di reading take place for di KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace on Friday evening, and dem show am for TV.



Tori pipo for South Africa Sunday Times report say di new leader brother, Prince Thokozani, stood up to question di recognition of Prince Misizulu as heir. He was reportedly shouted down by odar relatives.

Dem bury Queen Dlamini-Zulu on Friday for one private ceremony for South Africa KwaZulu-Natal province.



She bin get appointment as di regent of di Zulus, South Africa largest ethnic group, after di death of her husband di king for March.



Di throne no get any formal political power and di monarch role within broader South African society dey largely ceremonial. But di Zulu monarchy dey very influential, and dem get a yearly taxpayer-funded budget of more than $4.9m (£3.5m).



King Zwelithini, wey die from diabetes-related complications at di age of 72, get six wives and at least 26 children. But he pick Queen Dlamini-Zulu as im successor because she be di only wife wit royal blood.



Di death of di Queen at 65, don cause triggered a power struggle over the succession.

Di royal family don dismiss rumours dem poison her sake of misunderstanding. Dem neva announce di cause of her death.



Wetin we know about Prince Misizulu Zulu



Prince Misizulu na di eldest surviving son of South Africa late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.



He be also di son of late Zulu third wife, di late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu wey die unexpectedly last week.



His mother, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini of Eswatini, was King Goodwill Zwelithini Great Wife, wey mean say her children go take preference in succession over di children of di late king other wives.

Dem name di 46 year-old, di next Zulu King according to di will of di late Queen Mantfombi on 7 May, 2020.



King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini was born 23 September 1974 for Hlabisa, KwaZulu.



Prince Misizulu dey expected to lead di Zulu nation of about 11 million pipo.



